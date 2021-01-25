National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) alerts:

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$6.12 on Monday. Extendicare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$547.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$296.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.40 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

About Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.