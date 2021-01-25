National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s share price was down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 5,631,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 5,644,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,460 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,931,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

