National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.09.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE NSA remained flat at $$36.38 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

