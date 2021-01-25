Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Down to $16.07

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $15.00. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 345 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $184.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%. The company had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.