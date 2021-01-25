NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWG opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.