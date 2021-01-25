Navcoin (NAV) One Day Volume Hits $484,078.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Navcoin has a market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $484,078.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001656 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00025699 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,804,977 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

