Naviaddress (NAVI) Market Cap Achieves $57,972.21

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $57,972.21 and approximately $57,942.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 55% higher against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00799423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00049413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04340988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

NAVI is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

