NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
LON NCC traded down GBX 7.77 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 256.73 ($3.35). 437,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of £720.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.48. NCC Group plc has a one year low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.59).
About NCC Group plc (NCC.L)
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.