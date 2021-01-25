NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON NCC traded down GBX 7.77 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 256.73 ($3.35). 437,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of £720.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.48. NCC Group plc has a one year low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.59).

About NCC Group plc (NCC.L)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

