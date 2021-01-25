Neo (NEO) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Neo has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.55 or 0.00072220 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $683.86 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00053743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00275634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038377 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,999.71 or 0.91989286 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.