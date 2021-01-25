Neo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Neo has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $782.64 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $24.92 or 0.00074608 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00127541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00270759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00068772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00037954 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,912.01 or 0.95523182 BTC.

About Neo

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

