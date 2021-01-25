NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.39. 257,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 318,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.25% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

