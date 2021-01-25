Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 7,585 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

STIM traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $371.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

