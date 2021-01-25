Neuronetics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neuronetics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.57). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $21.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $403.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Neuronetics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.