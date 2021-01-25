Neutrino Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00089704 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000967 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016542 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00331857 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00028575 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.