Neutrino Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $80,588.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Neutrino Token has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $22.20 million and approximately $80,588.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Token token can currently be bought for approximately $12.09 or 0.00038014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00129480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00283114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037524 BTC.

Neutrino Token Token Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 1,836,672 tokens. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino Token

Neutrino Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.