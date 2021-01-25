New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,149,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.