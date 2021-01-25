New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 188.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWR stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $80.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,850. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. New Relic has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

