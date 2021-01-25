New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $331.76 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,352 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,053 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Adobe worth $331,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $471.26. 25,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.03 and its 200 day moving average is $474.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,748 shares of company stock worth $2,200,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

