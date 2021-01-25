New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $385.83 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64,388 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Home Depot worth $385,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $284.07. 45,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,718. The company has a market cap of $305.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.95 and a 200-day moving average of $273.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

