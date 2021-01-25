New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $695,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,905.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,668. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,767.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,628.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

