New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 108,156 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108,156 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Facebook worth $896,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.73. 243,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,730,340. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $788.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.