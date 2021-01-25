New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 126,776 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,776 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Procter & Gamble worth $460,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after acquiring an additional 202,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $131.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,227. The company has a market capitalization of $322.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

