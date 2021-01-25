New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,943 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,943 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Honeywell International worth $205,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.24 and its 200-day moving average is $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $141.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

