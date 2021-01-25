New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 70,118 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70,118 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Visa worth $496,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded down $4.65 on Monday, hitting $197.37. The stock had a trading volume of 195,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.27 and a 200 day moving average of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $384.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

