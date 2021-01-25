New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 999,948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $705,633,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Tesla at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $43.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $889.65. The stock had a trading volume of 555,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,899,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $718.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.21. The stock has a market cap of $843.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,033 shares of company stock worth $82,793,823 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

