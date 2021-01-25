New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Netflix worth $327,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $557.18. 90,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $246.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

