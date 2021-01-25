New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,024 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of PayPal worth $375,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.88. 84,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,641,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $295.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $255.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.