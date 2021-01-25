Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up 5.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NWL traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $25.44. 144,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -95.38, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

