News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in News were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in News by 3.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,997,000 after buying an additional 624,388 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of News by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 394,159 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of News by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 484,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,377,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

