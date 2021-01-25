NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

NXRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $43.49 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after buying an additional 339,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after buying an additional 131,011 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 210,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

