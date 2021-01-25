NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.80

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130.80 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 103.80 ($1.36), with a volume of 3737466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.20 ($1.35).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of £609.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. NextEnergy Solar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.17%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

