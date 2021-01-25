NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Boosted by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 308.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.9% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

