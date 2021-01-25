NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.21 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

