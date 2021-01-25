Nexus (NXS) 1-Day Volume Hits $325,512.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $27.70 million and approximately $325,512.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexus has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,548,573 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

