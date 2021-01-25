NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Cap Achieves $1.46 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 69.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One NFTLootBox token can currently be purchased for about $64.67 or 0.00202173 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 281.3% against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00053719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00128539 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072541 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00281233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00069861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00037414 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

