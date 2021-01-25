NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79. 4,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $357.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.23.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.85 million during the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.22%.
About NI (NASDAQ:NODK)
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. The company's products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.
