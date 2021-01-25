NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79. 4,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $357.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.23.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.85 million during the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NI by 482.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 137.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NI by 328.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NI in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NI during the second quarter worth about $315,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. The company's products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

