Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of OraSure Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 370.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. 633,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,261. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

