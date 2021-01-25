Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 62,141 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,885. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $42.52.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

