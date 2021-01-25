Nia Impact Advisors LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Steelcase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 149.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,732,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 982,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Steelcase by 809.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 625,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Steelcase by 39.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after buying an additional 392,451 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Steelcase by 179.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 566,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 363,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.46. 510,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,912. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

