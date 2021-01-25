Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 5.13% of Hull Tactical US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTUS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.32. 2,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128. Hull Tactical US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34.

