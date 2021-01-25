Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $9.40 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.46. 5,321,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.