Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xylem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.00. 1,238,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

