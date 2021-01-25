Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

TSM stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,432,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,288,061. The company has a market cap of $676.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $90.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.