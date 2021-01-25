Nia Impact Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.16. 8,084,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355,916. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

