NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.81

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 542051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get NIC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter worth about $35,650,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of NIC by 18.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,559,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,217 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of NIC by 17.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,137,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 168,243 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter worth about $2,525,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NIC by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.