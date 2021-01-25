Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $40.58 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.89 or 0.04112732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00421334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.83 or 0.01335574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00536930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00421923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00278067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00022539 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,945,242,583 coins and its circulating supply is 7,201,492,583 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

