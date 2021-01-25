Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Robecosam AG bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,856,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $84,880,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,437,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,343,000.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

