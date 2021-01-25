Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $464.79. 1,187,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.98. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $470.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.74.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

