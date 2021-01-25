Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 227.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of State Street worth $41,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,498,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.55. 2,066,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,500. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

