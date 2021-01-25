Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $37,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 47.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,291. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $180.59. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.66 and a 200 day moving average of $166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

